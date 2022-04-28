Sign up
Photo 1128
Packwood House (NT)
Today we visited here. It was a rather cold and dull day but we really enjoyed our visit.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th April 2022 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
packwood
,
national-trust
Corinne C
ace
I love the houses in the background with their tall chimneys!
April 28th, 2022
