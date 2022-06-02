Sign up
Photo 1167
Shining Cranesbill
These leaves of these wild geraniums are turning a lovely shade of pink just now. They really brightened up my long walk along a shady footpath.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
wildflower
,
geranium
