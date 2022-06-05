Previous
Next
Needless Alley by tinley23
Photo 1170

Needless Alley

A narrow little road in Birmingham town centre that is a useful shortcut from Grand Central Station to the Cathedral area. It’s hard to believe that there were once 40 houses in the street and a population of 190.

I recently found this piece on a local forum - “In 1829 a local paper reported that the alley needed to go! The Birmingham Journal dubbed it “needless by name and needless by nature”. Indeed in the Georgian and early Victoria era’s Needless Alley was a “disorderly street”, full of “disorderly houses”. In the summer of 1829 six individuals appeared before the magistrates accused of keeping “disorderly houses”, whilst a woman that also who stood in the dock was described as “a nymph, resident in Needless Alley”.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

xbm
Odd name for such a useful shortcut!!
June 27th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Nice leading line and I like it’s name
June 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise