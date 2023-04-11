Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1430
Dinner at Hollywood Studios
We managed to wangle a car at the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theatre Restaurant. The girls were ecstatic! The food wasn’t bad either.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2590
photos
114
followers
135
following
391% complete
View this month »
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th April 2023 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
disney
,
diner
,
florida
,
hollywood-studios
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fun thing to do.
April 12th, 2023
Speedwell
Looks fabulous!
April 12th, 2023
