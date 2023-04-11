Previous
Next
Dinner at Hollywood Studios by tinley23
Photo 1430

Dinner at Hollywood Studios

We managed to wangle a car at the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theatre Restaurant. The girls were ecstatic! The food wasn’t bad either.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
391% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a fun thing to do.
April 12th, 2023  
Speedwell
Looks fabulous!
April 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise