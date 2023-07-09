Previous
Where’s mine? by tinley23
Where’s mine?

We took a rickety tractor ride up the hill to visit the donkeys. The driver provided a bit of bread for each of us to feed them but we’d run out before this donkey got to us.
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! poor donkey ! did you feel guilty! - lovely shot!
July 12th, 2023  
