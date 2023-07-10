Sign up
Previous
Photo 1524
Comma butterfly
Basking in the early evening sun
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2723
photos
118
followers
136
following
417% complete
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th July 2023 6:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
butterfly
,
comma
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely shot
July 12th, 2023
