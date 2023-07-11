Previous
Burnet Bloodwort by tinley23
Photo 1525

Burnet Bloodwort

Tiny dots of colour amongst all the cow parsley in the nature reserve
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Fabulous focus and dof, such a new to me plant.
July 13th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Simple but very effective shot.
July 13th, 2023  
