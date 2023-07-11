Sign up
Photo 1525
Burnet Bloodwort
Tiny dots of colour amongst all the cow parsley in the nature reserve
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th July 2023 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflower
,
burnet
Diana
ace
Fabulous focus and dof, such a new to me plant.
July 13th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Simple but very effective shot.
July 13th, 2023
