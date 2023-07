They don’t make ‘em like they used to

This beautifully ornate, Grade ll listed, Victorian building in Walsall began its life in 1893 as Taylor’s Music Shop. The detail of all the musical instruments is superb and the four figures are Haydn, Bach, Mozart and Handel, and the figures at the top are goddesses of music and poetry.



I believe planning permission has been granted for the building to be converted to apartments.