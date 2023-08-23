Previous
Orla by tinley23
Photo 1567

Orla

Granddaughter growing up too quickly
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Lesley


@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Heather
A great shot, Lesley! I love how Orla is framed by the fork in that amazing tree trunk! Fav
August 23rd, 2023  
Beverley
Beautiful photo, I looove it.
August 23rd, 2023  
carol white
A lovely capture of your granddaughter
August 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a delightful capture of your grand daughter in this lovely setting ! fav
August 23rd, 2023  
