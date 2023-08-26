Sign up
Previous
Photo 1571
Escapee
This clever bird managed to escape the aviary, and then cheekily built its nest on the roof.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2771
photos
112
followers
138
following
430% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd August 2023 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
zoo
Diana
ace
Now that is seriously one clever bird! Well spotted and captured.
August 26th, 2023
Monica
So funny!
August 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha! that's showing them what freedom means!!
August 26th, 2023
