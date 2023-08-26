Previous
Escapee by tinley23
This clever bird managed to escape the aviary, and then cheekily built its nest on the roof.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Now that is seriously one clever bird! Well spotted and captured.
August 26th, 2023  
Monica
So funny!
August 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha! that's showing them what freedom means!!
August 26th, 2023  
