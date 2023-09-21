Previous
On the bridge by tinley23
On the bridge

Standing on Crickhowell Bridge, over the River Usk. The longest brick bridge in Wales, apparently. I struggled to get the perspective right here but wanted to keep it for memory. The river was very full after all the rain recently.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely bridge image.
September 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Lovely shot!

I remember Crickhowell and the wonderful fish and chips I had there. We are back to Wales in March next year.
September 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and leading line, wonderful textures and tones too.
September 22nd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Still a dramatic viewpoint
September 22nd, 2023  
