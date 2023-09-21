Sign up
Previous
Photo 1595
On the bridge
Standing on Crickhowell Bridge, over the River Usk. The longest brick bridge in Wales, apparently. I struggled to get the perspective right here but wanted to keep it for memory. The river was very full after all the rain recently.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
4
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2795
photos
115
followers
131
following
436% complete
View this month »
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st September 2023 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
wales
,
crickhowell
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely bridge image.
September 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Lovely shot!
I remember Crickhowell and the wonderful fish and chips I had there. We are back to Wales in March next year.
September 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and leading line, wonderful textures and tones too.
September 22nd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Still a dramatic viewpoint
September 22nd, 2023
365 Project
