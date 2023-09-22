Previous
Under the bridge by tinley23
Under the bridge

A lovely day today in Hay-on-Wye mooching for books and treating ourselves to other goodies, and stopping for coffee and cake under the Hay Bridge over the River Wye. Perfect!
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing setting, as long as there is no traffic overhead ;-)
September 22nd, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely capture
September 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super setting for that coffee and cake. Great pov and symmetry -Fav
September 22nd, 2023  
Gillian Brown
Lovely.
September 22nd, 2023  
