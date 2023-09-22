Sign up
Photo 1596
Under the bridge
A lovely day today in Hay-on-Wye mooching for books and treating ourselves to other goodies, and stopping for coffee and cake under the Hay Bridge over the River Wye. Perfect!
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
4
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2796
photos
115
followers
131
following
437% complete
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd September 2023 3:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
wales
,
hay-on-wye
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing setting, as long as there is no traffic overhead ;-)
September 22nd, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
September 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super setting for that coffee and cake. Great pov and symmetry -Fav
September 22nd, 2023
Gillian Brown
Lovely.
September 22nd, 2023
