Photo 1598
Bronllys Castle
Our walk took us past this 13th century ‘motte-and-Bailey’ castle (the original was built of wood in the 11th century). Our visit involved climbing quite a lot of steps, both inside and out, but the view across the Welsh countryside was spectacular.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful window capture.
September 24th, 2023
haskar
Lovely old window and details. Beautiful view from the window.
September 24th, 2023
