Bronllys Castle by tinley23
Bronllys Castle

Our walk took us past this 13th century ‘motte-and-Bailey’ castle (the original was built of wood in the 11th century). Our visit involved climbing quite a lot of steps, both inside and out, but the view across the Welsh countryside was spectacular.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful window capture.
September 24th, 2023  
haskar ace
Lovely old window and details. Beautiful view from the window.
September 24th, 2023  
