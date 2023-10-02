Sign up
Photo 1607
Excellent start to our day
New coffee shop in town. Good, strong coffee.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
5
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2808
photos
113
followers
132
following
440% complete
Tags
coffee
,
autumn
,
birmingham
,
pumpkin
Renee Salamon
ace
Great colours
October 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice pumpkin coloured mug.
October 5th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
that all looks very pleasing :-)
October 5th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
The colours really zing—or is that the coffee??
October 5th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Nothing like a good strong cup of coffee!
October 5th, 2023
