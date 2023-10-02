Previous
Excellent start to our day by tinley23
Photo 1607

Excellent start to our day

New coffee shop in town. Good, strong coffee.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Lesley

Renee Salamon ace
Great colours
October 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice pumpkin coloured mug.
October 5th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
that all looks very pleasing :-)
October 5th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
The colours really zing—or is that the coffee??
October 5th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Nothing like a good strong cup of coffee!
October 5th, 2023  
