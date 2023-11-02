Previous
Storm Ciaran by tinley23
Photo 1638

Storm Ciaran

Not anything like as awful as on the south coast, but it still gave our silver birch a good seeing to.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
448% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great effect of the strong wind. Being on the south coast I feel that we got away lightly. Wet and strong winds but have had worse without warning.
November 2nd, 2023  
Heather ace
A great storm capture, Lesley! I love the streaks of the rain running across the sky and the arch of the tree! Fav! (I just read Beryl's reference to Storm Ciaran. A day (or two...?) to stay hunkered down.)
November 2nd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Thank goodness it stayed up…..I know there is more damage to homes etc but the trees suffer so badly too!
November 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great effect of the wind and storm ! It has not been a pleasant day , but fortunately no immediate damage here except leaves flying everywhere!
November 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Depicts the storm conditions well!
November 2nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
that's a big 'un Lesley . It's been OK in the East Mids this time
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise