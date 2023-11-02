Sign up
Previous
Photo 1638
Storm Ciaran
Not anything like as awful as on the south coast, but it still gave our silver birch a good seeing to.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
6
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2841
photos
116
followers
135
following
448% complete
View this month »
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
Latest from all albums
1633
1634
1635
1636
450
1637
1638
451
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
storm
,
wind
,
birch
,
ciaran
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect of the strong wind. Being on the south coast I feel that we got away lightly. Wet and strong winds but have had worse without warning.
November 2nd, 2023
Heather
ace
A great storm capture, Lesley! I love the streaks of the rain running across the sky and the arch of the tree! Fav! (I just read Beryl's reference to Storm Ciaran. A day (or two...?) to stay hunkered down.)
November 2nd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Thank goodness it stayed up…..I know there is more damage to homes etc but the trees suffer so badly too!
November 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great effect of the wind and storm ! It has not been a pleasant day , but fortunately no immediate damage here except leaves flying everywhere!
November 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Depicts the storm conditions well!
November 2nd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
that's a big 'un Lesley . It's been OK in the East Mids this time
November 2nd, 2023
