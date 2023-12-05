Sign up
Photo 1672
Reichstag building
Fascinating visit to this building. So much to see and hear about Germany’s government processes. Sounds very dry, but it really was interesting.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
berlin
reichstag
Babs
ace
Love the pov.
December 5th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great pov & reflections. Whilst we were there the German federal government was in Bonn. The reichtag was re-adopted as the parliament building on reunification & the glass dome was reinstated.
December 5th, 2023
FBailey
ace
How stunning
December 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous pov and reflections.
December 5th, 2023
