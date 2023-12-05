Previous
Reichstag building

Fascinating visit to this building. So much to see and hear about Germany’s government processes. Sounds very dry, but it really was interesting.
Lesley

tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Babs ace
Love the pov.
December 5th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great pov & reflections. Whilst we were there the German federal government was in Bonn. The reichtag was re-adopted as the parliament building on reunification & the glass dome was reinstated.
December 5th, 2023  
FBailey ace
How stunning
December 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous pov and reflections.
December 5th, 2023  
