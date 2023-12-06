Sign up
Previous
Photo 1673
Me and him
Apologies for the stiff poses and expressions but it was cooooold, and the snow was very compacted and slippery. Not that any of that has stopped us though.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
6
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
View this month »
Elisa Smith
ace
Hello, it does look very cold there, better than 37 here.
December 6th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful cold wintry pic!
December 6th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Wow, 37. We’d have been happy for a bit of that.
December 6th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@tinley23
Someone said we are getting 41 on Friday, noooooo.
December 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow you look frozen. I will send you some of our heat
December 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Brrrrrr I hope that you have you thermals on.
December 6th, 2023
