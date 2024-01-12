Sign up
Photo 1710
Jigsaw puzzle
Dirk had this Hercule Poirot puzzle for Christmas, but I think he’s chosen the wrong surface to use for it - I can barely distinguish the pieces from the table.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2921
photos
122
followers
143
following
468% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th January 2024 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
wood
Kathryn M
Looks interesting....I love puzzles and hubby brought back from an auction one day a special felted board. It lives behind the sofa ready for the next jigsaw session.
January 15th, 2024
