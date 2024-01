Belated goodies

Today I met up with my son’s mother-in-law for a coffee and catch-up, and for her to give me our belated Christmas present. Diana gave up her office job a few years ago to start her own cake business - she is an awesome baker and is always very busy. Every year she makes us a delicious Christmas cake, but this year we ran out of time to meet up in December. Better late than never, I say!