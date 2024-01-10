Sign up
Previous
Photo 1705
Canal walking
Today we walked along the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal from Kinver to Stourbridge, about 8 miles. It was lovely.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
8
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2915
photos
122
followers
143
following
467% complete
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th January 2024 12:06pm
Tags
canal
,
walking
,
signpost
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Lovely reflection, well done that's quite a walk.
January 10th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
This is a lovely shot. The walk must be so pleasant. 8 miles is quite a way - I assume that gets you back to your starting point again? :)
January 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflection. I imagine that was a lovely walk. Tearoom/pub along the way?
January 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot with a great reflection.
January 10th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Lovely composition with strong reflections.
January 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely place for a walk.
January 10th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
January 10th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
don't you just love that sign post Lesley , it looks great against the greens and reflected in the water
January 10th, 2024
