Canal walking by tinley23
Photo 1705

Canal walking

Today we walked along the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal from Kinver to Stourbridge, about 8 miles. It was lovely.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Lesley Aldridge ace
Lovely reflection, well done that's quite a walk.
January 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
This is a lovely shot. The walk must be so pleasant. 8 miles is quite a way - I assume that gets you back to your starting point again? :)
January 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflection. I imagine that was a lovely walk. Tearoom/pub along the way?
January 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot with a great reflection.
January 10th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Lovely composition with strong reflections.
January 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like a lovely place for a walk.
January 10th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
January 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
don't you just love that sign post Lesley , it looks great against the greens and reflected in the water
January 10th, 2024  
