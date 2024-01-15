Sign up
Photo 1713
Come on in…
Looks more like he’s going to punch you on the nose than provide you with a nice dinner.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2924
photos
122
followers
143
following
469% complete
View this month »
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th January 2024 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
chef
,
walsall
Susan Wakely
ace
He has got a bit of a scary look.
January 17th, 2024
