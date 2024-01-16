Previous
Next
Stylish seating in the park by tinley23
Photo 1714

Stylish seating in the park

16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great bench and colour tones.
January 18th, 2024  
Heather ace
Yes, quite classy with the wrought iron features, and I like how the bench is shaped around the tree trunk! A lovely park, too! Fav
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise