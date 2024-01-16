Sign up
Photo 1714
Stylish seating in the park
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2926
photos
122
followers
143
following
470% complete
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
Views
21
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th January 2024 9:52am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bench
,
seating
Susan Wakely
ace
A great bench and colour tones.
January 18th, 2024
Heather
ace
Yes, quite classy with the wrought iron features, and I like how the bench is shaped around the tree trunk! A lovely park, too! Fav
January 18th, 2024
