Unusual canal bridge/tunnel by tinley23
Unusual canal bridge/tunnel

14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Lesley

ace
tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Casablanca ace
That is really striking
February 17th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Just put this on my bucket list to float under this!!
February 17th, 2024  
Lesley ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond @casablanca Thanks both. There are a few really interesting bridges and tunnels on this stretch.
February 17th, 2024  
moni kozi
stunning structure
February 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow impressive!
February 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love your captures of this fabulous scenery.
February 17th, 2024  
