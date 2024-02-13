Previous
I love you Grandpa by tinley23
I love you Grandpa

We’re Dogsitting for a week while my son and family are away. Oscar hasn’t left my side until now. I’m sure it’s because he loves his Grandpa so much, and is definitely not because he has some cheese and crackers on his plate.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Lol, the faces are hilarious! Such wonderful expressions you captured :-)
February 13th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha...love this......their expressions tho'.....
February 13th, 2024  
4rky ace
Haha this is great! Love that shared look and those expressions :D
February 13th, 2024  
