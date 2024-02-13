Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1741
I love you Grandpa
We’re Dogsitting for a week while my son and family are away. Oscar hasn’t left my side until now. I’m sure it’s because he loves his Grandpa so much, and is definitely not because he has some cheese and crackers on his plate.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2952
photos
124
followers
146
following
476% complete
View this month »
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th February 2024 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
love
,
grandparent
Diana
ace
Lol, the faces are hilarious! Such wonderful expressions you captured :-)
February 13th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha...love this......their expressions tho'.....
February 13th, 2024
4rky
ace
Haha this is great! Love that shared look and those expressions :D
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close