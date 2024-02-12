Sign up
Previous
Photo 1740
Jelly Ear Fungus
Edible when cooked, apparently.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2951
photos
124
followers
146
following
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th February 2024 11:29am
Tags
fungus
John Falconer
ace
I’ll never find out if it’s edible! Great shot though.
February 12th, 2024
