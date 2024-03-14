Previous
Well he finished by tinley23
Photo 1769

Well he finished

…but he hates me 😊
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
484% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
OMG!!! How did you do that without pulling your hair out??? How long did it take?
WELL DONE 🏆
March 14th, 2024  
Lesley ace
@illinilass Haha - A couple of weeks and a lot of expletives!
March 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise