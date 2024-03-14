Sign up
Previous
Photo 1769
Well he finished
…but he hates me 😊
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2991
photos
128
followers
149
following
6
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
14th March 2024 11:47am
Tags
jigsaw
,
pattern
Dorothy
ace
OMG!!! How did you do that without pulling your hair out??? How long did it take?
WELL DONE 🏆
March 14th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@illinilass
Haha - A couple of weeks and a lot of expletives!
March 14th, 2024
