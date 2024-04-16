Sign up
Photo 1805
Public FootBATH
These walkers got caught out on their walk around Derwentwater in the Lake District as the path was completely flooded. Like all of us in the UK there has been a lot of rain this spring, but today it was glorious!
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
3
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3031
photos
127
followers
150
following
494% complete
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1799
473
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
Views
10
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th April 2024 2:40pm
Tags
flood
,
walkers
,
cumbria
Casablanca
ace
Oof, not fun! I have been there when you find your hiking path flooded. I feel for them! Lovely shot, instant fav
April 16th, 2024
carol white
ace
Great capture
April 16th, 2024
Pat
Ah brilliant! I’ve been hoping for nice weather for you.
This is an excellent shot of the determined walkers.
April 16th, 2024
close
365 Project
close
This is an excellent shot of the determined walkers.