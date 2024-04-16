Previous
Public FootBATH by tinley23
Photo 1805

Public FootBATH

These walkers got caught out on their walk around Derwentwater in the Lake District as the path was completely flooded. Like all of us in the UK there has been a lot of rain this spring, but today it was glorious!
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Casablanca ace
Oof, not fun! I have been there when you find your hiking path flooded. I feel for them! Lovely shot, instant fav
April 16th, 2024  
carol white ace
Great capture
April 16th, 2024  
Pat
Ah brilliant! I’ve been hoping for nice weather for you.
This is an excellent shot of the determined walkers.
April 16th, 2024  
