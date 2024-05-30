Sign up
Previous
Photo 1849
It had to be done…
A day out in Burton Upon Trent
30th May 2024
30th May 24
4
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3082
photos
127
followers
152
following
506% complete
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
canal
,
beer
,
brewing
,
marstons
,
burton-upon-trent
Pat Knowles
ace
Of course! Bottoms up!
May 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a nice day for it.
May 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Totally different weather to us today!. Nice place to have a relaxing pint!
May 30th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Two great shots. Errol would agree with your caption!
May 30th, 2024
