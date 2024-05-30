Previous
It had to be done… by tinley23
Photo 1849

It had to be done…

A day out in Burton Upon Trent
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
506% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Of course! Bottoms up!
May 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks a nice day for it.
May 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Totally different weather to us today!. Nice place to have a relaxing pint!
May 30th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Two great shots. Errol would agree with your caption!
May 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise