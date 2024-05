Malt Shovel sculpture

Sculptor Andrew Hazell was selected by Burton Upon Trent council to produce the sculpture. It represents a shovel used to turn grain during malting, part of the brewing process that dominated the town's industry. The shovel is rendered in stainless steel, which is often used in the modern brewing process, and stands 9 metres (30 ft) high. A 2.75-metre (9.0 ft) opening, shaped like a beer bottle, is cut into the blade of the shovel which allows people to walk through the sculpture.