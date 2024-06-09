Previous
Next
TeeDee by tinley23
Photo 1859

TeeDee

This is our daughter’s sweet, gentle pet. We have been looking after her for almost two weeks but she will be going home tonight. We, and especially Rosie, will miss her very much.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
510% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
She's so sweet. I love older dogs. It's incredible how quickly - and just how much - a dog can find his or her way into one’s heart.
June 17th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Such a cute greyhound
June 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely Rosie has a pal… handsome too
June 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely girl.
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise