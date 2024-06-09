Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1859
TeeDee
This is our daughter’s sweet, gentle pet. We have been looking after her for almost two weeks but she will be going home tonight. We, and especially Rosie, will miss her very much.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3095
photos
129
followers
154
following
510% complete
View this month »
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th June 2024 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
Karen
ace
She's so sweet. I love older dogs. It's incredible how quickly - and just how much - a dog can find his or her way into one’s heart.
June 17th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Such a cute greyhound
June 17th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely Rosie has a pal… handsome too
June 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely girl.
June 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close