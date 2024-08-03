Previous
Borage by tinley23
Photo 1914

Borage

Just a small patch of them amongst all of the wildflowers on the green
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely
This looks so pretty.
August 3rd, 2024  
Agnes
Beautiful shot
August 3rd, 2024  
JackieR
What a summery beautiful sight
August 3rd, 2024  
KV
Fav! Love the colors and great edit.
August 3rd, 2024  
