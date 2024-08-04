Previous
Poppy seed heads by tinley23
Photo 1915

Poppy seed heads

4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
524% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
How very beautifully shown.
August 4th, 2024  
Heather ace
Beautiful, Lesley! I love your focus and the softness with your dof! Fav
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise