Previous
Photo 1915
Poppy seed heads
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
2
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3149
photos
130
followers
156
following
524% complete
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1909
1910
478
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2024 12:48pm
Tags
poppy
Rob Z
ace
How very beautifully shown.
August 4th, 2024
Heather
ace
Beautiful, Lesley! I love your focus and the softness with your dof! Fav
August 4th, 2024
