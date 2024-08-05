Previous
Metalwork by tinley23
Metalwork

For quite a long stretch of our walk, the canal and the railway ran next to each other. As we got close to Bournville Village (home to Cadbury’s) we spotted this archway showing the parallel routes, on the ramp to the road.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, what a great archway showing the routes.
August 5th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
That is lovely and so well done.....
August 5th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful gate
August 5th, 2024  
