Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1916
Metalwork
For quite a long stretch of our walk, the canal and the railway ran next to each other. As we got close to Bournville Village (home to Cadbury’s) we spotted this archway showing the parallel routes, on the ramp to the road.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3150
photos
130
followers
156
following
524% complete
View this month »
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
Latest from all albums
1910
478
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2024 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
railway
,
arch
,
cadbury
,
metalwork
,
bournville
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, what a great archway showing the routes.
August 5th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
That is lovely and so well done.....
August 5th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful gate
August 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close