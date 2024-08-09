Sign up
Previous
Photo 1920
Curse of modern times
They tell you not to use the same codes for everything. They tell you not to use easy-rememberable codes. They tell you not to store your codes on your devices. How on earth are we supposed to remember all our codes??? Gah!
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
lock
,
curse
,
codes
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I a
https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/365production/profile/119856_tiny.jpg?v=16gree
- such a curse !
August 9th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh what a great rant and photo!!
August 9th, 2024
