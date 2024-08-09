Previous
Curse of modern times by tinley23
Curse of modern times

They tell you not to use the same codes for everything. They tell you not to use easy-rememberable codes. They tell you not to store your codes on your devices. How on earth are we supposed to remember all our codes??? Gah!
JackieR ace
Oh what a great rant and photo!!
August 9th, 2024  
