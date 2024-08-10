Previous
Our final leg along the canal back to Brum gave us a great view of Birmingham University’s lovely buildings, including Old Joe (Joseph Chamberlain Memorial Clock Tower) which is actually the tallest free-standing clock tower in the world!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Chamberlain_Memorial_Clock_Tower
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Heather ace
A great capture of the clock tower and the surrounding buildings behind the black fence in the foreground! The tallest free-standing clock tower- that's pretty cool, Lesley! Fav
August 10th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
great skyline - and instantly recognisable!
August 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great looking clock tower.
August 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a fab clock tower!
August 10th, 2024  
