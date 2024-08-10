Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1921
Old Joe
Our final leg along the canal back to Brum gave us a great view of Birmingham University’s lovely buildings, including Old Joe (Joseph Chamberlain Memorial Clock Tower) which is actually the tallest free-standing clock tower in the world!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Chamberlain_Memorial_Clock_Tower
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3156
photos
130
followers
156
following
526% complete
View this month »
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
Latest from all albums
479
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2024 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
university
,
clock-tower
Heather
ace
A great capture of the clock tower and the surrounding buildings behind the black fence in the foreground! The tallest free-standing clock tower- that's pretty cool, Lesley! Fav
August 10th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
great skyline - and instantly recognisable!
August 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great looking clock tower.
August 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a fab clock tower!
August 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close