Photo 1925
Hey Lake District!
We are in you.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th August 2024 2:55pm
Tags
windermere
,
cumbria
,
waterhead
Casablanca
ace
That looks like the top of Windermere by Ambleside. Have a super time!
August 17th, 2024
