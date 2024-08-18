Sign up
Photo 1926
Disco Dogs
Today we caught the bus to Windermere for a mooch and a pint in the original Crafty Bar where disco lights were shining on the girls. We then walked to Bowness for lunch, before catching a bus back to Waterhead. Loving the £2 per person bus travel.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
dogs
greyhounds
windermere
Phil Howcroft
ace
Just fabulous , Elsie came to the carnival with us today !
August 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
They look so well behaved!
August 18th, 2024
