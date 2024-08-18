Previous
Disco Dogs by tinley23
Disco Dogs

Today we caught the bus to Windermere for a mooch and a pint in the original Crafty Bar where disco lights were shining on the girls. We then walked to Bowness for lunch, before catching a bus back to Waterhead. Loving the £2 per person bus travel.
Lesley

ace
Lesley
Phil Howcroft ace
Just fabulous , Elsie came to the carnival with us today !
August 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
They look so well behaved!
August 18th, 2024  
