Buns for breakfast by tinley23
Photo 1939

Buns for breakfast

My daughter found a new coffee shop for us to try. It was fun and delicious.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Where they cinnamon buns? My favourite.
August 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a great way to start the day, it looks delicious and your daughter looks lovely.
August 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
@wakelys Hers was cinnamon but I tried a new bun - carrot cake favour. It was amazing!
August 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
@tinley23 Thank you. She is lovely - feisty sometimes, but still lovely.
August 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@tinley23 I’ve just spotted the boobs on the cutlery holder .
August 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I was thinking the title was slightly suggestive and then I saw the cutlery jar..... LOL!!
August 28th, 2024  
