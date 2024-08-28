Sign up
Photo 1939
Buns for breakfast
My daughter found a new coffee shop for us to try. It was fun and delicious.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
6
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
coffee
,
cake
,
boobs
Susan Wakely
ace
Where they cinnamon buns? My favourite.
August 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a great way to start the day, it looks delicious and your daughter looks lovely.
August 28th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@wakelys
Hers was cinnamon but I tried a new bun - carrot cake favour. It was amazing!
August 28th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Thank you. She is lovely - feisty sometimes, but still lovely.
August 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@tinley23
I've just spotted the boobs on the cutlery holder .
August 28th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I was thinking the title was slightly suggestive and then I saw the cutlery jar..... LOL!!
August 28th, 2024
