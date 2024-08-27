Previous
Instant memory by tinley23
Photo 1938

Instant memory

Ladybird, ladybird fly away home - Your house is on fire and your children are gone - All except one and her name is Ann - And she hid under the frying pan

(I think the type of pan varies quite a lot)
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Chrissie
Great picture. Love the rhyme!
August 27th, 2024  
Monica
Nice shot - And a very healthy plant!
August 27th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh....I've got one of those plants....any idea what it is called....mine came from a charity shop and was priced at 50p.....
August 27th, 2024  
