Soggy hogweed seeds by tinley23
Photo 1971

Soggy hogweed seeds

…and a little snail sheltering from the rain
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
You must have had quite a downpour, they sure are soggy! Lovely textures and wabi sabi.
October 1st, 2024  
