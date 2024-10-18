Sign up
Previous
Photo 1990
New patisserie
This used to be a bank. We have NO banks in Mere Green anymore, but we do have at least a million coffee shops!
ALSO - why are the Christmas decorations up already?!
Grumble, grumble…
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3225
photos
132
followers
155
following
545% complete
Tags
patisserie
,
repurposing
Beverley
ace
Sooo funny I laughed out loud when I read this!!!
The reflection is stunning… great image.
October 18th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
What a fabulous street shot. Wonderful and atmospheric reflections and sky. Drawing your attention to the person.
October 18th, 2024
