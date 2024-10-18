Previous
New patisserie by tinley23
Photo 1990

New patisserie

This used to be a bank. We have NO banks in Mere Green anymore, but we do have at least a million coffee shops!

ALSO - why are the Christmas decorations up already?!

Grumble, grumble…
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beverley ace
Sooo funny I laughed out loud when I read this!!!

The reflection is stunning… great image.
October 18th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
What a fabulous street shot. Wonderful and atmospheric reflections and sky. Drawing your attention to the person.
October 18th, 2024  
