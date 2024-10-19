Previous
Tough day by tinley23
Photo 1992

Tough day

19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Heather ace
A great candid! (But as I have gotten older, things like shoes on the seats bug me! But truth be told, I've done it myself, back in the day :-)
October 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I know that feeling. Like Heather the shoes…
October 20th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Such a great candid shot…..he’s well away…worn out. He does well to curl up in that small space.
October 20th, 2024  
KV ace
Grabbing a snooze… I think I’d have my legs stretched out… that doesn’t look comfortable to me.
October 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great candid ! - but not a very comfortable pose ! and can I repeat -" shoes on the furniture " and public furniture !!
October 20th, 2024  
