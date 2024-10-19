Sign up
Photo 1992
Tough day
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
5
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3228
photos
132
followers
155
following
546% complete
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
Tags
train
,
passenger
Heather
ace
A great candid! (But as I have gotten older, things like shoes on the seats bug me! But truth be told, I've done it myself, back in the day :-)
October 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I know that feeling. Like Heather the shoes…
October 20th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a great candid shot…..he’s well away…worn out. He does well to curl up in that small space.
October 20th, 2024
KV
ace
Grabbing a snooze… I think I’d have my legs stretched out… that doesn’t look comfortable to me.
October 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great candid ! - but not a very comfortable pose ! and can I repeat -" shoes on the furniture " and public furniture !!
October 20th, 2024
