Previous
Photo 1989
Under the bridge
Our walk today was along the Trent and Mersey Canal from Kings Bromley to Rugeley. The weather was mostly perfect and made for some nice light and reflections.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th October 2024 10:53am
Tags
bridge
,
canal
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely setting.
October 17th, 2024
Chrissie
ace
Oooh, love this 💕
October 17th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Looks like a lovely walk
October 17th, 2024
