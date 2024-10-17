Previous
Under the bridge by tinley23
Under the bridge

Our walk today was along the Trent and Mersey Canal from Kings Bromley to Rugeley. The weather was mostly perfect and made for some nice light and reflections.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely setting.
October 17th, 2024  
Chrissie ace
Oooh, love this 💕
October 17th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Looks like a lovely walk
October 17th, 2024  
