Things found in books

Years ago I belonged to an online book swapping site (Bookmooch) and used it a lot to give and receive books to/from everywhere in the world.



I’m currently having a cull of my books as I’ve realised that we are overrun with them in the house and there aren’t enough years left in me for them all. Today I flicked through the one above to see if it was a keeper, and found this notecard from the previous owner. It is a bit difficult to read but I think it says:



“Dear Leslie, Here is the book requested. Hope you enjoy it. I myself could not bring myself to read it. Like the hero in the book, I had a buddy from college (Uni of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia) who was a West Coast ER doctor who lost it all because he could not keep himself ‘within normal limits’. When the lithium (?) was not enough he lost his practice and now is one of the wandering homeless. This book for me was too much of art imitating life. Which is not to say it may not be a good book.



So on that upbeat note from across the big pond, I hope you enjoy the read. And please remember the invite still stands for a literary/tourist lunch in Washington DC should you choose to visit the capital of the Rebellion on your annual vacation trip to the States. With best wishes, Steve”



Sad but sweet.