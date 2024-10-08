Previous
New plant pot by tinley23
Photo 1979

New plant pot

My daughter bought this plant pot for my birthday a few months ago and I’ve been dithering where to put it. Finally, I’m happy with it here.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
