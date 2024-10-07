Sign up
Photo 1977
Lamp
This is me trying to get a photo of the bulb I need to buy so that we have a spare for this lamp. Dirk’s tut and eye-roll said it all, especially since I couldn’t get a clear shot of the number. I liked the effect it created though.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bulb
,
lamp
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
maybe take it out and photograph it?
October 7th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@koalagardens
Haha that was the problem - I couldn’t figure out how to get to it. I know now 😊
October 7th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Very special
October 7th, 2024
