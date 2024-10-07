Previous
Lamp by tinley23
Photo 1977

Lamp

This is me trying to get a photo of the bulb I need to buy so that we have a spare for this lamp. Dirk’s tut and eye-roll said it all, especially since I couldn’t get a clear shot of the number. I liked the effect it created though.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
541% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
maybe take it out and photograph it?
October 7th, 2024  
Lesley ace
@koalagardens Haha that was the problem - I couldn’t figure out how to get to it. I know now 😊
October 7th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Very special
October 7th, 2024  
