Queen Elizabeth ll Jubilee Clock, Shenstone by tinley23
Photo 1981

Queen Elizabeth ll Jubilee Clock, Shenstone

Went to the nearest village to us to get my Covid and Flu jabs today. I was early so had a mooch around the few local shops, and came across this. Not hugely interesting but I hadn’t noticed it before.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

@tinley23
