Queen Elizabeth ll Jubilee Clock, Shenstone
Went to the nearest village to us to get my Covid and Flu jabs today. I was early so had a mooch around the few local shops, and came across this. Not hugely interesting but I hadn’t noticed it before.
9th October 2024
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
clock
staffordshire
shenstone
