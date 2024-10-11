Previous
New nails by tinley23
Photo 1985

New nails

11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great looking nails.
October 11th, 2024  
George ace
Classy.
October 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
They are so cool!
October 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very glamorous… beautiful.
October 11th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Oh that's a bit of fun. I will have to show my daughter, Halloween is her favorite time of year.
October 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise