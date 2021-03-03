Previous
Flytipped lorry?? by tinley23
23 / 365

Flytipped lorry??

A bit bigger than my usual finds. It looks as if someone has made a shoddy job of trying to disguise the company name, but it is in a field only 4 miles from Lichfield so shouldn’t be hard to track down.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Lesley

