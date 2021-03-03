Sign up
Flytipped lorry??
A bit bigger than my usual finds. It looks as if someone has made a shoddy job of trying to disguise the company name, but it is in a field only 4 miles from Lichfield so shouldn’t be hard to track down.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Lost/discarded/left-behind
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
6th March 2021 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rubbish
,
trash
,
lorry
