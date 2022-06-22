Sign up
161 / 365
Trapped
…in a lovely rusty gate
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Lost/discarded/left-behind
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd June 2022 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holly
,
gate
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely composition and dof
June 22nd, 2022
